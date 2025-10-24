Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Intel were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

