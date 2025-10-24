Analysts Set Expectations for TotalEnergies FY2026 Earnings

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies in a report issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.45. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TotalEnergies’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

