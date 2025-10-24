Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys 186 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Gartner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $270.00 target price on Gartner and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.20.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $251.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

