180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 24,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

