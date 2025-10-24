The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Position Raised by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.44.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.