Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

