Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.14.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $254.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.71.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

