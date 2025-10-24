Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

