Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,540. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.61.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

