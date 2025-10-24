Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Sells 5,368 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 32.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.3% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 0.5% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $589.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.20. The company has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.08 and a 12 month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.13.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

