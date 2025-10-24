Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 3.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,928 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $73,020,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $619.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.