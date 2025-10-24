Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,260 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $51,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 90,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $243.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

