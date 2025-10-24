Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.970-8.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.940-2.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

HLT opened at $267.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.88. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $279.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

