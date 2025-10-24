Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,930 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,083 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $85,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 158.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

UBER stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.