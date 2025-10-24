Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,939 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $165,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:GS opened at $751.21 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $766.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.63. The company has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

