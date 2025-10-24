Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $337.27 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.29.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.71.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $348,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,712,767.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

