Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

