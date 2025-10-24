CAP Partners LLC Has $561,000 Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 271,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Trade Desk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

