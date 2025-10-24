SoundView Advisors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SoundView Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.2% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $610.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.82 and a 200-day moving average of $544.88.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

