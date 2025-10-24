Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $246,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,766,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,992,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2%

COF stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.75. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.