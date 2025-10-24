Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock worth $4,595,374 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.48.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ACN opened at $249.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

