McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $307.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

