Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of COF opened at $219.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

