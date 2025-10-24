The Allstate Corporation $ALL Stock Position Decreased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,914,000 after acquiring an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after acquiring an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $194.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.89. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

