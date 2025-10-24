Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 1,838 Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.74. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

