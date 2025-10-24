R Squared Ltd Purchases 7,414 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 227.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of R Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $151.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

