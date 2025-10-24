Manuka Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Manuka Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $205.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

