Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of R Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

NYSE:BSX opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,548,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

