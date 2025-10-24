5,432 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.7% of R Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $14,571,228.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 582,220,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,680,869,063.03. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,389,677 shares of company stock worth $575,795,321. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $219.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.71.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

