Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.47.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $521.98 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $294.68 and a one year high of $522.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of -438.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

