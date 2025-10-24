Valliance Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Coinbase Global accounts for about 27.7% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after purchasing an additional 875,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $83,454,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,647.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198,526 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,572,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $1,515,404.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,212,856.20. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $9,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,054.32. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,479,576 in the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. Wall Street Zen raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $417.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $342.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.36.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $322.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

