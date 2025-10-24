Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.49 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BY opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Dana Rose sold 1,999 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,491.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,121.92. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 34.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Byline Bancorp

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.