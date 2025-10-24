Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Bought by Manuka Financial LLC

Manuka Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Manuka Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after buying an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,497,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,372,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,075,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,434,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $310.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.79. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $311.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.