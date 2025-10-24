Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 85 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,799.12.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of MELI opened at $2,148.32 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,320.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,353.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.