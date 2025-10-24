Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $291.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.55. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $295.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

