Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,216 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $55,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 193,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after buying an additional 71,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,248,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,577 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.