LJI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 37.3%

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $36.04 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.