Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Position Reduced by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 532,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 7,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

