Cambridge Capital Management LLC Invests $336,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Cambridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after buying an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.66. The stock has a market cap of $707.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

