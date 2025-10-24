iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $674.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $660.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

