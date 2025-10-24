Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17,880.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,249,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,133,000 after buying an additional 10,192,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,351,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,934,000 after buying an additional 2,276,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,562,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,094,327,000 after buying an additional 1,676,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,132,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,145,000 after buying an additional 885,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $127.25 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $130.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

