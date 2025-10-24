Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $220.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

