Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Textron Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE:TXT opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,007,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,384,000 after buying an additional 217,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 144.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,942,000 after buying an additional 1,573,206 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 270.7% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after buying an additional 734,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Textron by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after buying an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 28.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 570,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,827,000 after buying an additional 126,874 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Textron

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.