Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Stock Holdings Lessened by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 30.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MAR opened at $269.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.74 and its 200-day moving average is $261.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

