Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,060,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

