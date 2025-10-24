Q3 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Cut by Leerink Partnrs

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.99. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.98 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $30.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $34.18 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $37.87 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $42.01 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $370.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.19.

NYSE HCA opened at $440.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $447.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

