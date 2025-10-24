HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $200,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $440.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $447.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $370.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.19.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.