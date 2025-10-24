Opus Capital Group LLC Has $547,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies
In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV
Travelers Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $269.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.04 and its 200 day moving average is $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Datavault AI’s Swiss Exchange Is Reshaping Its Future
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- UnitedHealth’s Moment of Truth: 3 Bullish Signals to Watch For
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.