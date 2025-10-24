Opus Capital Group LLC Has $547,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $269.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.04 and its 200 day moving average is $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.