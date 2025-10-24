Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.90 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $280.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.23. The stock has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

