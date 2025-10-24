Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Purchased by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11,005.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Enphase Energy stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Enphase Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

